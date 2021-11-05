South Shropshire couple given a bubbly thank you for years of Poppy Appeal dedication

Fundraisers

Barry and Tricia Oldham, from Clun, are so well known in the town that even during the first lockdown - when they had to shield - the community rallied round for their Poppy Appeal collecting efforts.

Now as Remembrance Day approaches the couple have been presented with a bottle of centenary Royal British Legion champagne to thank them for their service.

Barry, aged 79, and Tricia, aged 76, haven't dimmed in their enthusiasm for the cause over nearly a decade.

Barry said: “The champagne is a lovely surprise and a great way to mark RBL100. We absolutely love collecting for The Royal British Legion and have been big supporters of the charity for many years.

“Last year we were really worried we wouldn’t be able to go ahead and raise the much-needed funds.

"But the village community, knowing we were shielding, rallied round us and the response was tremendous. But this year we have been so pleased to get back out seeing people and raising much needed funds for the appeal.

“Every poppy really does count and the need for those the charity supports hasn’t gone away, so I am glad we can still do our bit and ensure the Royal British Legion can aid the armed forces community no matter the need, big or small.”

Jenny Komiatis, community fundraiser for the Royal British Legion in Shropshire, said: “This is just a gesture to say ‘thank you’ to a wonderful couple who support the Poppy Appeal every single year.

“During the covid-19 pandemic, charities had to be ever more creative and innovative in the way they raised funds. The money raised from our RBL 100 Champagne sales will help us continue to provide life-long support to the armed forces community.”

The Royal British Legion is marking 100 years since it was created in 1921 following the devastation of the First World War.

The RBL has teamed up with luxury bespoke wine and spirit makers Eminent Wines to launch its first-ever range of champagnes, called the RBL 100.

Jerome Jacober, founder and chief executive of Eminent Wines, said: “It is such an honour, and we are very proud to make this presentation to two deserving Poppy Appeal collectors.”