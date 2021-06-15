Witness appeal after teenage motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

By Sue AustinClunPublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Shropshire in which a teenage motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.

A motorbike and Vauxhall Vivaro van were involved in a collision on Twitchen Road, Clunbury, at around 5.30pm on Friday.

The rider of the motorbike, a boy aged 17, was seriously injured and taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by air ambulance where he remains in a critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting incident 00503i of 11 June, or you can report information online on the West Mercia Police website through the Tell Us About section.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Clun
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News