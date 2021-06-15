Witness appeal after teenage motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

A motorbike and Vauxhall Vivaro van were involved in a collision on Twitchen Road, Clunbury, at around 5.30pm on Friday.

The rider of the motorbike, a boy aged 17, was seriously injured and taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by air ambulance where he remains in a critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting incident 00503i of 11 June, or you can report information online on the West Mercia Police website through the Tell Us About section.