Menu

Advertising

Rubbish truck rolls nine times down hill after accident

By Rob Smith | Clun | News | Published:

A 16 ton lorry that left the road crashed through a hedge and rolled nine times, firefighters said.

Picture: @Knighton_Fire

The refuse lorry came off the road at Dutlas, near Knighton on Shropshire's border with Powys, at about 1:20pm today, before rolling down a hill and coming to rest on its side in a field.

Firefighters from Clun, Wellington and Knighton made the scene safe and contained fuel spills, while the two occupants of the vehicle were treated for minor injuries by West Midlands Ambulance Service staff.

The Knighton fire crew said on Twitter that the lorry rolled nine times as it came down the hill.

Clun South Shropshire Local Hubs News Mid Wales
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News