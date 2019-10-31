Rubbish truck rolls nine times down hill after accident

The refuse lorry came off the road at Dutlas, near Knighton on Shropshire's border with Powys, at about 1:20pm today, before rolling down a hill and coming to rest on its side in a field.

Firefighters from Clun, Wellington and Knighton made the scene safe and contained fuel spills, while the two occupants of the vehicle were treated for minor injuries by West Midlands Ambulance Service staff.

The Knighton fire crew said on Twitter that the lorry rolled nine times as it came down the hill.