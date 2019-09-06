Menu

Bridge on the Shropshire/Powys border to close for eight days

By Aimee Jones | Clun | News | Published:

A bridge over the River Teme on the Powys/Shropshire border will be closed for eight days later this month.

Lloyney No 2 Bridge will be shut from September 16 to 24 between 8am and 4pm.

The bridge carries a minor road between Llanfair Waterdine over the River Teme to Lloyney village.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:-

“It is appreciated that the bridge closure will cause some inconvenience, and everyone involved will do all that they reasonably can to reopen it as soon as possible.”

During the road closure, traffic will be diverted using the B4355 toward Knucklas and over the River Teme at Mynaughty Poeth Bridge.

The repair works will involve masonry work to the upstream and downstream parapets.

Access for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available at the bridge throughout the works.

