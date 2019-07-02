Climate group launches in Bishop's Castle

Over 70 people gathered in Bishop’s Castle to learn how Extinction Rebellion is working to reverse the climate catastrophe.

The group heard how XR operates and the different ways people can contribute.

Local activist Manda Scott said: “Everywhere we turn, we see local, national and international evidence of climate breakdown and ecosystem collapse.

"Politicians do nothing if not pushed and until now, there hasn’t been a good way to push them. The Extinction Rebellion movement gives us all a chance to act together, in organised, non-violent ways to put pressure on local and national governments to declare Climate Emergency – and to act on that declaration, to move to a target of zero carbon emissions by 2025 and to convene a Citizens’ Assembly like the ones that have proved so successful in Ireland and Iceland, to find a way forward that will stave off catastrophe."

Ideas were aired for local grassroots campaigns, such as tree planting and regenerative farming, as well as a national ‘die in’ at Barclays Banks to highlight their continued failure to abandon fossil fuel investments.

It was decided to form a new Bishop’s Castle and Clun group, to build on the work already being done locally to limit the effects of Climate Change and to work very closely with existing groups, supporting their actions and learning from their experience.

A majority of those who attended signed up to help and several others have joined subsequently.

Anyone wishing to know more should contact Mike Watkins on mikejwatkins@hotmail.co.uk or call him on 01588 630277.