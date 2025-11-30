Firefighters rush to residential street in Cleobury Mortimer after car bursts into flames

At around 8.36pm on Saturday (November 29), the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a car fire on Langland Road.

One fire crew was sent from Cleobury Mortimer Fire Station to the scene.

According to the fire service, a hatchback car was found fully alight.

The stop message, confirming that no further assistance was required, was received by fire control at 8.57pm.