Firefighters rush to residential street in Cleobury Mortimer after car bursts into flames
Firefighters were called to a residential area in Cleobury Mortimer after a car burst into flames.
By Luke Powell
Published
At around 8.36pm on Saturday (November 29), the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a car fire on Langland Road.
One fire crew was sent from Cleobury Mortimer Fire Station to the scene.
According to the fire service, a hatchback car was found fully alight.
The stop message, confirming that no further assistance was required, was received by fire control at 8.57pm.