Rural Shropshire road set for resurfacing after flood damage last year

Shropshire Council said the work will take place on part of Baveney Lane at Neen Savage, near Cleobury Mortimer, from Monday, December 1, to Friday, December 5.

During the work the road will be closed from 8am to 5pm each day.

During the closures a signed diversion will be place – and access for properties within the closure will be maintained "when safe to do so".

The council said that depending on their vehicle type, road users may be able to choose an alternative diversion route.

For more information people can visit and search the One Network roadworks website.

A spokesman for the council said: "People are asked not to park on the road during the day while the work is in progress.

"During the work, access to the works area will be restricted to: Local residents who live and reside within the road closure; Businesses located within the closure (if applicable); Emergency vehicles.

The work will be carried out by Kier on behalf of Shropshire Council.