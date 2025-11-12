Emergency services scrambled to South Shropshire A4117 crash involving bus and car

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the incident at Cleobury Mortimer at around 6.10pm yesterday - Tuesday, November 11.

Three fire crews were were sent to the scene from Cleobury Mortimer, along with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

An update from the fire service said that no one was trapped, with Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service attended to provide assistance.