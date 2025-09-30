Firefighters tackle open blaze involving gorse and bracken in south Shropshire

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.05pm on Monday (September 29) reporting a fire in the open in Crumpsbrook near Cleobury Mortimer.

One fire crew was sent from Cleobury Mortimer Fire Station to the scene.

On arrival, crews found a fire measuring approximately 20 square metres, involving gorse and bracken.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze and a thermal imaging camera to check for any remaining hotspots.

The fire was brought under control shortly before 10.30pm.