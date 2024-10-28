18 adorable photos from Shropshire's latest Sausage Dog Social show pooches and owners enjoying the sunshine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The event in Cleobury Mortimer was the first of its kind, and organiser, Melissa Romeo-Cadwallader, said it had been such a hit that it would be returning later this year.

The county has already seen successful sausage-dog events in Shrewsbury, and Melissa said she had attended others in Shropshire, and in other parts of the country.

There were more than 60 dogs at the very first Cleobury Mortimer Sausage Dog Social organised by Melissa Romeo-Cadwallader.

The Cleobury Mortimer event started at the town's sport and social club, which opened early especially for the occasion.