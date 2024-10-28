18 adorable photos from Shropshire's latest Sausage Dog Social show pooches and owners enjoying the sunshine
A town's first ever 'Sausage Dog Social' proved a huge success with more than 60 of the pampered pooches enjoying a day out in the autumn sunshine.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event in Cleobury Mortimer was the first of its kind, and organiser, Melissa Romeo-Cadwallader, said it had been such a hit that it would be returning later this year.
The county has already seen successful sausage-dog events in Shrewsbury, and Melissa said she had attended others in Shropshire, and in other parts of the country.
The Cleobury Mortimer event started at the town's sport and social club, which opened early especially for the occasion.