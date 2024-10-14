Shropshire town prepares to go barking mad over first-ever sausage dog social

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The inaugural Cleobury Mortimer Sausage Dog Social is set to take place on Sunday, October 27.

It's being organised by Mel Romeo-Cadwallader and her two pooches, Duncan and Maeve.

She said: "We are hosting a sausage dog social walk, it's the first one in Cleobury Mortimer, we noticed lots of people have got sausage dogs so why not get everyone together and have a nice walk."

Mel was inspired by similar events popping up all around the country, including the Shrewsbury Sausage Social that takes place in The Quarry once a quarter.

Mel Romeo-Cadwallader with dogs: Duncan and Maeve

Shrewsbury's Christmas event last year welcomed around 80 Dachshunds and their owners, with people travelling in from as far as Chester and Liverpool.

Mel said: "We've been to sausage dog social walks in other areas [and] we got invited to one in Cornwall when we were on holiday a couple of weeks ago.

"So the event itself is actually quite a popular event nowadays, so we thought why not host one ourselves."

In recent years, the dog breed has seen a resurgence in popularity. In 2020, dachshunds were named the fifth most popular dog breed by Money.co.uk.

Mel said she thought they were experiencing a "coming of age" for the breed, which she described as "absolutely wonderful".

She added: "They're cuddly, they're friendly, they're loud - what more could you want in a dog?"

Cleobury's event will take place at 11am on the sports and social club field, with Halloween costumes encouraged.