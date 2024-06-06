Is this the worst area in Shropshire for 'inconsiderate parking?

Officers are now urging residents to think about how they park up around the Barke Street, Orchard Street And Rhea hall areas in Highley and saying that a clamp down is on the way.

PC Nicholas Nolan, a police safer neighbourhood officer in Highley and Cleobury Mortimer, said: "We are working hard to tackle anti-social behaviour, particularly vehicle based ASB in Highley and Cleobury and the information provided to us by residents can be essential in taking action to make a difference where you live.

"West Mercia Police have received numerous reports of vehicles around the Barke Street, Orchard Street and Rhea Hall areas.