High Sheriff to hear about residents' manor house campaign

The Save The Manor House group has been battling to protect the rundown historic house since 2020.

It is believed the house, aged at over 500 years, was built in the late 17th Century by Hugh de Mortimer.

Formerly known as Cooks House, it was last used as a nursing home in 1988 but was closed down in 2010.

The campaign group has been trying to have the building restored to its former glory, and has even asked JD Wetherspoon to purchase the building, but the pub giant declined.

The group has now invited Mandy Thorn, the High Sheriff of Shropshire, to see the building later this month.

Nigel Reid and other local residents of the Save the Manor House campaign outside the house last year

Nigel Reid from Save The Manor House said: "The property has been empty for well over 12 years and in decay and our local group have been campaigning to either have it sold or reinstated.

"From the outside the woodwork is deteriorating very badly, and there is lots of overgrowth in the front and rear garden.

"What we want is it be restored to original grandeur.

"It's on the high street and it is a considerable eyesore. Ultimately the local authority's conservation office will have to step in."

Mr Reid added that the owner of the building, Mr Zaheed Iqbal, from High Wycombe has been contacted by Shropshire Council last year but was unable to make progress due to 'personal reasons'.

He said the group, which now has 200 members, was meeting with the High Sheriff at the property on February 14.

"The aim of this is to highlight our campaign and encourage the Conservation Office at the Shropshire planning authority to take a more active part in liaising with the owners to ensure the property degradation is addressed," he added.

Residents who would like more information can visit savethemanorhouse.uk