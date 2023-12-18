MP 'very pleased' as Post Office services return to Cleobury Mortimer.

South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne MP welcomed the restoration of post office services in Cleobury Mortimer.

Mr Dunne said the branch was closed temporarily last April due to operational reasons, but reopened on Monday from the same location at 1 Church Street.

“I had many constituents contact me about their concern at the loss of services in Cleobury Mortimer when the Post Office branch closed earlier this year," he said.

"So I am very pleased Post Office services have resumed in Cleobury Mortimer from the same location, providing not only postal services but the hub and banking services accessible from the Post Office.”

Opening times for the Cleobury Mortimer branch are 9am to 5.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. It is also opening 9am to 5pm on Tuesdays and 9am to 12.30pm on Saturdays.