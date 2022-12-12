Lion Lodges to be built at West Midland Safari Park after winning planning approval

CGI image of the exterior of the Lion Lodges

The popular attraction has had planning granted for four new luxury lodges, offering incredible and immersive views of African lions.

Bosses can now go ahead with building four single-storey lodges, integrated into a brand-new habitat, for the park’s bachelor group of lions.

The new accommodation, due to open early in the summer, will sleep up to six people and one of the lodges will be accessible, for guests with disabilities.

CGI image of the exterior of the Lion Lodges and new habitat

All four lodges will be authentically designed with open-plan living spaces, an outdoor private garden and floor-to-ceiling windows in the bedrooms and living area.

The introduction of the new lodges also enables the park to upgrade the habitats of the animals, giving them 24-hour access to both their indoor and outdoor environments.

Managing director, Chris Kelly said, "We're delighted that planning has been granted for the next stage of our development.

"This will see new habitats, housing and facilities being built for our bachelor pride of lions, enabling our brilliant team of wildlife keepers to continue the high standard of care they provide for our animals.

CGI images of the bedrooms and living space in the new Lion Lodges at West Midland Safari Park

“The lions moving into the new habitat, were born here at the park back in 2019 and we are excited that this is the first time our guests will be able to see them on foot.

"Alongside their new facilities, we will be installing four beautiful new lodges, which will offer an unforgettable and immersive experience, with these incredible big cats.”

The new lion house has been designed to exceed the standards for modern zoo practises and has been future-proofed for if the dynamics of the pride change, such as if the park wants to introduce lionesses.

As well as new housing, the lions’ habitat has been designed to be as enriching as possible, to encourage natural behaviours.

It will include high vantage points, heat pads, rocks and shaded areas, as well as increasing biodiversity with planting, which will also provide new sights and smells for the lions.

CGI images of the bedrooms and living space in the new Lion Lodges at West Midland Safari Park

The new lodges will be located near the safari park’s African Village, a pedestrianised area that houses meerkats, lemurs and goats.

This means that day guests will be able to see the lions on foot, for the first time in the attraction’s history, from a viewpoint in the African Village.

Safari Lodges short breaks include breakfast and dinner, spectacular views of the animals, admission to the park for two days and theme park wristbands, during the summer season.