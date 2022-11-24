Search gets underway for missing man

The missing man, Arthur also known as Vic

The man, who police say is called Arthur, but also known as Vic, was last seen on Wednesday (23) afternoon.

He is six foot tall, very think and has white hair and a beard. He was wearing jeans and an old fleece with paint marks on it.

Police says if anyone has seen him they should ring 999.

"Officers and Arthur’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare," a spokeperson said.