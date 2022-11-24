Notification Settings

Search gets underway for missing man

By Sue Austin

Police and search and rescue teams have been looking for a 67-year-old man missing from the Neen Sollars area.

The missing man, Arthur also known as Vic

The man, who police say is called Arthur, but also known as Vic, was last seen on Wednesday (23) afternoon.

He is six foot tall, very think and has white hair and a beard. He was wearing jeans and an old fleece with paint marks on it.

Police says if anyone has seen him they should ring 999.

"Officers and Arthur’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare," a spokeperson said.

West Mercia Search and Rescue said it was called out to the Cleobury Mortimer area on Thursday afternoon to search for a missing person.

