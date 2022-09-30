New date set for south Shropshire classic bikes show

Borders Bike Show

Borders Classic Bike Show will be revved into top gear on Sunday October 9 at Lacon Childe School, Cleobury Mortimer.

Since it started in 1987, it has raised more than £100,000 for the school Parent Teacher Association and a number of local and national charities.

The chosen charity this year is the Midlands Air Ambulance. Opening times will be 10 am – 4.30 pm and there will be on site catering by the PTA including its famous 'All Day Breakfast'.

Spokesman Steve Todd said: "As usual, there will be exhibits from a variety of years and countries including a rare 1933 13hp Swedish Husqvarna side valve which has only had three owners from new and an early viewing of the brand new BSA Gold Star. There will also be an autojumble."

Admission is £5 and cards are accepted. The price has not been changed for some years and the organisers consider it great value for money.