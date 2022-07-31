Warning after bonfire embers spark countryside blaze

Crews had to used thousands of litres of water. Pictures: Tenbury Fire Station

The blaze happened in the Menith Woods, near Cleobury Mortimer, at around 7.30pm on Saturday.

Crews said they used 6,000 litres of water to put out the blaze and have urged people not to have open fires at the moment due to the dry conditions.

A Tenbury Fire Station spokesman said: "At 7.33pm, we were mobilised to a report of a fire in open involving trees and hedgerow in the Menith Woods area.

Photo: Tenbury Fire Station

"On arrival we had to extend our hose reel in order to reach the incident through a garden.

"Whilst the initial fire was all in a clear location it was apparent that several trees spread out over about 25 metres were well alight.

"The terrain was very overgrown, so using the slasher tool on our pump we were able to make progress to tackle the trees and surrounding areas.

Photo: Tenbury Fire Station

"Approximately 6,000 litres of water was used on this small area. Close examination of the trees and area with our thermal imaging camera showed us there were no further hotspots.

"We believe the incident started as a controlled bonfire, with ample measures being made to ensure it was safe; however it would seem the fire spread to the other trees by embers and the wind.