Job's a goodun! Men's Shed opens in Cleobury Mortimer

The ribbon was cut by High Sheriff of Shropshire: Selina Graham, and a plaque was unveiled for founding trustee: Keith Martin. His widow: Barbara Martin is pictured along with Peter Blackburn and Reverend Ashley Buck

The shed, in Cleobury Mortimer, was officially opened on Saturday by Selina Graham, High Sheriff of Shropshire, and Rev Ashley Buck.

Peter Blackburn and Neil Tysall hold a pic of Keth Martin

Peter Blackburn, chair of Cleobury Mortimer Men’s Shed, said they were thrilled to have the shed up and running.

It includes a host of woodwork tools with five work-stations for people to use, as well as a variety of larger power tools for use to create bigger and more extravagant projects.

The shed is initially open two days a week – Tuesdays and Wednesdays between midday and 4pm.

People gather for the opening of the Mens Shed

Mr Blackburn said they were looking forward to welcoming anyone who wants to attend – be it to talk or work.

He said: "It has been quite a long journey through Covid but thanks to the overwhelming support from the town and the surrounding area, we have managed to achieve the construction of the shed and we are delighted that it has opened and is a new service for the community."

He added: "The whole purpose is to provide a space where people can meet, have fun and contribute to the community and do positive things."

The men's shed scheme was originally launched in Australia in the 1990s and has since spread worldwide.

The idea was to give a place for men who had become isolated – for a variety of reasons, be it bereavement, redundancy, retirement, and give them a place to socialise and enjoy activities within a community.

Mr Blackburn said: "It has been a success across the world and we are delighted to have one in Cleobury Mortimer."

Cleobury Mortimer at the opening of the Mens Shed

"People can come along, drink tea, chat, it is a social network.

"Some people come along and make things like bird boxes."

He added: "It is quite therapeutic."