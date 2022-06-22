Notification Settings

Two taken to hospital as cars end up on their roofs in two separate incidents

By David TooleyCleobury MortimerPublished: Last Updated:

Shropshire firefighters were scrambled to two separate crashes where cars had ended up on their roofs.

Fire stock picture

The first one was at about 9.45pm on Tuesday on the A4117 near Cleobury Mortimer, where crews from the fire service, police and ambulance were sent.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "At around 9.45pm yesterday officers received a report of a collision between two cars on the A4117 near Cleobury Mortimer.

"Officers and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended.

"The drivers of both cars were taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital with minor injuries.

"No other injuries were reported."

The fire crew found that one car that had come to rest on its roof but that no persons were trapped.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service's incident stop message was received at 10.16pm.

The second crash was at Hadley Road, in Oakengates, Telford, at 2.54am on Wednesday.

One fire crew was scrambled to the scene from Wellington Fire Station and they found a crash where one car had overturned on the highway.

No people were found to be trapped and no action was required by the fire crew.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said their officers received a report at around 2.45am today that a car had overturned.

"Officers attended, no injuries were reported and the car was recovered," said the spokesman.

The fire service's involvement was declared stopped at 3.09am.

