One person hurt in crash between car and two lorries close to Cleobury Mortimer

A fire crew from Cleobury Mortimer was scrambled across the border to help colleagues from Herefordshire and Worcestershire Fire Service deal with the incident at Mamble, between Tenbury Wells and Bewdley at 11.41am this morning .

When they arrived they found a three vehicle crash with one car and two HGVs.

They made the vehicles sage and left a casualty in the care of the ambulance crews.

The Cleobury fire crew sent their stop message to Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service's control room at 12.14pm.