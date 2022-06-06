Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

One person hurt in crash between car and two lorries close to Cleobury Mortimer

By David TooleyCleobury MortimerPublished:

One person was left in the care of an ambulance crew after a car and two heavy goods vehicles crashed near Cleobury Mortimer.

Herefordshire and Worcestershire Fire Service crews
Herefordshire and Worcestershire Fire Service crews

A fire crew from Cleobury Mortimer was scrambled across the border to help colleagues from Herefordshire and Worcestershire Fire Service deal with the incident at Mamble, between Tenbury Wells and Bewdley at 11.41am this morning .

When they arrived they found a three vehicle crash with one car and two HGVs.

They made the vehicles sage and left a casualty in the care of the ambulance crews.

The Cleobury fire crew sent their stop message to Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service's control room at 12.14pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and Herefordshire and Worcestershire Fire Service has been approached for comment.

Cleobury Mortimer
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Tenbury Wells
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News