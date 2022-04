Crews were called to the one-vehicle collision on the A4117 at Hungry Hill, Cleobury Mortimer shortly before 5pm today.

Nobody was trapped. The extent of injuries is not known.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 4.54pm on Monday, April 25, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Cleobury Mortimer.