Cleobury Mortimer Legion plans to remember Violette Szabo

Violette Szabo

The branch is planning to visit Wormelow in Herefordshire on July 10 to take part in the 2022 Violette Szabo Day.

Violette was an agent of the Special Operations Executive, working behind enemy lines in Occupied France during the Second World War.

She is one of only three women to have won the George Cross during the war.

In 1944, during her second mission, she was captured and sent to Ravensbrück concentration camp, where she was shot in early 1945, aged 23.

Rosemary Rigby established a small Violette Szabo museum at Wormelow in the year 2000, and has held a celebration of Violette’s life every summer since then.

The Legion is organising a coach trip for the day, and all are welcome to join, Legion members and non-members alike.

The day will include a short commemorative service, addresses, and a tea.

The coach will leave the Talbot Hotel at noon, and tickets cost £15 each.

For more information phone

Please apply to Mark Baldwin (01299) 270110, Mike Hermolle (01299) 271384 or Ron Breakwell (01299) 270830.

The branch held its Annual Luncheon in Cleobury’s Parish Hall on Sunday, March 20.

More than 40 members and guests enjoyed a three course meal, and were then entertained by Clare Hadwell, who recalled some of her experiences of the 30 years she spent as a teacher of the children of UK service personnel in Germany and Belgium.

The Cleobury Branch of the British Legion (not ‘Royal’ until 1971) was formed in 1921, less than two months after the new national body had been created on May 15, 1921 to represent the interests of ex-servicemen. The branch is therefore one of the oldest in the country.