Legion plans Herefordshire trip

The day commemorates one of the only three women winners of the George Cross in WW2 who worked behind enemy lines in occupied France,

In 1944 during her second mission she was captured and sent to Ravensbrück concentration camp, where she was shot in early 1945, aged 23. In 2000, Rosemary Rigby established a small Violette Szabo museum at Wormelow, and has held a celebration of Violette’s life every summer since then.

All are welcome to join on the coach trip. organising a coach trip, legion members and non-members alike.

The day will include a short commemorative service, addresses, and a tea. The coach will leave the Talbot Hotel at noon, and tickets cost £15 each. Call Mark Baldwin on 270110, Mike Hermolle on 271384 or Ron Breakwell on 270830.