Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Legion plans Herefordshire trip

By Paul JenkinsCleobury MortimerPublished:

Members of Cleobury Mortimer Royal British Legion will be visiting Wormelow in Herefordshire to take part in the 2022 Violette Szabo day.

The day commemorates one of the only three women winners of the George Cross in WW2 who worked behind enemy lines in occupied France,

In 1944 during her second mission she was captured and sent to Ravensbrück concentration camp, where she was shot in early 1945, aged 23. In 2000, Rosemary Rigby established a small Violette Szabo museum at Wormelow, and has held a celebration of Violette’s life every summer since then.

All are welcome to join on the coach trip. organising a coach trip, legion members and non-members alike.

The day will include a short commemorative service, addresses, and a tea. The coach will leave the Talbot Hotel at noon, and tickets cost £15 each. Call Mark Baldwin on 270110, Mike Hermolle on 271384 or Ron Breakwell on 270830.

The Branch always welcomes new members - contact membership secretary Matt Sheehan on 01299 271347 for details, or join on-line at www,branches.britishlegion.org.uk/branches/cleobury

Cleobury Mortimer
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News