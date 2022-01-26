Sun and mirrors can be a deadly combination, warns fire service

A recent fire in Merseyside was blamed on the sun's rays

An incident close to Cleobury Mortimer last year saw fire crews from Tenbury and Bromyard Fire Stations scrambled to a report of a house fire near Clifton upon Teme where the sun's rays were believed to have been focused onto an extension lead by a mirror at sunset in May.

Now, following two serious fires in Merseyside caused by sunlight reflecting off mirrors during recent dazzling weather Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service have re-issued safety advice. They want to remind people not to leave mirrors or glassware in positions where they can magnify the sun’s rays onto combustible material.

Low sun at this time of year and direct sunlight on mirrors can cause serious problems. Even during cold spells, the sun’s rays can be very strong, particularly when magnified by glass ornaments and mirrors, they say.

Emma Roberts, HWFRS head of prevention, said: "This is a more frequent occurrence than people might expect. I’d encourage residents to take a look around your home and see what might cause a fire like this.