Fire rips through house in South Shropshire

The blaze happened at a home on the A4117, east of Cleobury Mortimer, shortly before 6pm on Saturday.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, but eight fire engines were sent to the scene and crews were working on site for nearly 10 hours until 8.30am on Sunday.

Crews also had a busy day dealing with the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

A Cleobury Mortimer Fire Station spokesman said on Saturday night: "We can’t stress enough how important fire alarms are in your property.

"On arrival we were faced with a fully developed fire.

"Our officer in charge quickly made the decision to commit two crew members into the building in breathing apparatus but unfortunately the building became to unsafe so the decision to fight the fire from outside was made.

"Crews quickly set up our small pump on the side of a pond and we quickly began pumping water for this incident.

"The decision was made that more fire appliances and personal were needed, so the message was sent as a make pumps five.

"Shropshire crews and Hereford and Worcester crews quickly got to work to bring the incident under control and stopping the spread of the fire.

"Crews remained on scene checking for hotspots and began salvage operations."

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 5.55pm on Saturday we received a call reporting a fire classified as house fire in Cleobury Mortimer. Fire in roof space of property. Crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and three main jets to extinguish.

"Five fire appliances including the aerial ladder platform and the incident command unit were mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer, Ludlow and Telford Central. Operations, fire investigation, safety and principal officers were in attendance.