Half term scarecrow and pumpkin trail sees south Shropshire residents decorate their homes

Cleobury Mortimer's scarecrow trail from 2020

The trail was started last year as a way of bringing the community of Cleobury Mortimer together and to raise money for the local primary school.

But it was so successful with 150 people paying to walk the trail and spot the 45 decorated homes that the Friends of Cleobury Mortimer School decided to run it again this year.

"We started it last year in lockdown," said friends treasurer Amy Bottoms. "We wanted an event for the community.

"It wasn't aimed at raising money but we wanted to give back a little bit to the community."

Now it seems news of the Halloween weekend spectacular is spreading far and wide with people from Kidderminster and Ludlow planning to visit the town and take part.

Mrs Bottoms said 30 local households have paid £5 to enter, with a chance of winning the prize of best decorated house. There are also prizes available for people taking part in the trail who will be able to vote for their favourites.

Businesses too have been invited to enter a window decorating competition.

The trail itself raises £2.50 from every child entry, and turning the normal way things work, adults are free as long as they have a youngster. Each child gets a trail map, a goody bag with sweets and the chance to vote.

"Last year we gave the children glow sticks but they aren't environmentally friendly," said Mrs Bottoms. "So this year they will be given skeleton masks to wear."

With the town's market hall being opened up on both nights from 5-8pm with plenty of refreshments on offer, it is set to replace trick or treating at least for some people.

The event, which is sponsored by estate agent Nock Deighton and supported by others, could raise hundreds of pounds for projects at the school.

"The money is given to projects for the benefit of the children, so not things like maintenance," said Mrs Bottoms.

"Each year the friends annual meeting decides how to spend the money which is raised by events throughout the year."