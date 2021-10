Fire engines at the scene of a fire at Walthamstow Mall on Selbourne Road, Walthamstow, east London. London Fire Brigade (LFB) have declared a major incident as more than 100 firefighters tackle a blaze at the east London shopping centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday July 22, 2019. See PA story FIRE Walthamstow. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that one engine was dispatched from the local station to the fire on the B2401 just before 6pm on Monday, October 18.

The fire was caused by a horsebox which had overheating brakes, and the crew turned the hosereel jet on the brakes to cool them.