Orangery weddings among latest Shropshire planning applications

Hopton Court has applied to host marriage ceremonies in its orangery

Shropshire Council has been asked to consider the application for Hopton Court, at Hopton Wafers, Cleobury Mortimer.

The proposal asks for permission to use the venue’s orangery as a location for marriage ceremonies. The Grade II listed building already hosts weddings and other events.

A notice published by Shropshire Council also shows that health bosses are requesting permission to replace three air conditioning units at Ludlow Hospital, on Gravel Hill.

Planning officers will also be asked to consider whether to allow work to take place to install number plate recognition cameras at a county visitor attraction.

The application, from the Severn Valley Railway, requests permission to carry out work to change the organisation’s Hollybush Road car park in Bridgnorth, from pay and display to automatic number plate recognition. The council is also being asked for permission to allow the creation of a new tattoo studio.

The plan requests change of use for the first and second floor of 8 Roushill Bank in Shrewsbury to allow the business to operate.

Telford & Wrekin Council meanwhile will be asked to consider plans for 200 homes on the site of a former school.

The proposal, for the site of the former Charlton School, Severn Drive, Dothill, will set out the layout for 200 homes, as well as the retention of the existing sports hall building for community use.

The council’s officers are also being asked to assess a request for a former factory. The application, for the site of the former Maxell Europe factory at Apley, will outline where 375 homes will be built – along with garages, and new footpaths and cycle routes.