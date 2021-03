The fire at Catherton Common in Hopton Wafers, near Cleobury Mortimer, covered an area 100m by 50m. Crews were called at 2.09am and were on the scene until 4.35am.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Large amount of common on fire. One fire appliance including the Incident Support Unit and the Pinzgauer was mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow. An operations officer was in attendance.