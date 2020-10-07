Running buddies raise thousands in Cleobury marathon

Sian Powell and Lisa Taylor Stokes

Sian Powell and Lisa Taylor Stokes, from Cleobury Mortimer, wanted to go through with their plans despite the London Marathon being cancelled and instead ran around the picturesque sights of south Shropshire on Sunday.

The duo have been training for months and raising money for causes that are very close to their hearts.

Sian was meant to be running for the Severn Hospice, in memory of her good friend Pat Williams who passed away last year; and Lisa was due to run for the Make a Wish foundation in memory of Jack Edwards, her great-nephew who passed away four years ago at age seven after a battle with leukaemia.

Sian Powell and Lisa Taylor Stokes recreated the London marathon in the Shropshire Hills

Sian said: "In thick fog and heavy rain we received a hearty send off from Teme Leisure's Lee Hassan and proceeded down the hill to Hopton – within 200m our trainers were soaked and within 400m we had found our first roadside supporters. It was wet, it was cold and along every mile we were motivated by so much local support, toots from passing cars and people offering sweets and drinks as we passed as well as lots and lots of cheers.

"At Stottesdon we were joined by Pat's husband Pete who cycled the last 17 miles with us and was a handy reminder of why I was fundraising.

"It was an incredibly tough run as Shropshire is far from flat and although we lacked the vast crowds of London, seeing people lined up on Oreton New Road or outside the Fighting Cocks in Stottesdon was amazing and really kept us going. The children at Ever After nursery in Cleobury had also made decorations and left us bananas and water.

"Lisa and I are so grateful for all the support we have had from everyone whether sponsorship, buying raffle tickets, running or cycling with us or cheering us on. Our community are genuinely amazing!"

So far, Lisa has managed to raise £1,394 for the Make a Wish foundation - to donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/lisa-stokes8