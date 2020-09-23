Menu

Man taken to hospital after car crashes into telegraph pole near Cleobury Mortimer

By Dominic Robertson | Cleobury Mortimer | News | Published:

A man was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a telegraph pole near Cleobury Mortimer.

The ambulance service confirmed they took the driver to hospital.

The crash happened at around 1.45pm today near Hopton Bank Garage, Hopton Wafers.

Four fire crews were sent to the scene, and officers helped a man out of the car.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended and a spokesman said: "We’ve treated one man, who was the driver, for injuries not believed to be serious and he’s been taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital for further treatment.”

Cleobury Mortimer
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

