Advertising
Man taken to hospital after car crashes into telegraph pole near Cleobury Mortimer
A man was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a telegraph pole near Cleobury Mortimer.
The crash happened at around 1.45pm today near Hopton Bank Garage, Hopton Wafers.
Four fire crews were sent to the scene, and officers helped a man out of the car.
West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended and a spokesman said: "We’ve treated one man, who was the driver, for injuries not believed to be serious and he’s been taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital for further treatment.”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.