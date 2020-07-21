Advertising
Tractor crashes through hedge onto road in Cleobury Mortimer after handbrake fails
A tractor crashed through a hedge and onto a road in Cleobury Mortimer after its handbrake failed.
The incident happened some time before 4.55pm today on the B4363.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance from Cleobury Mortimer Fire Station.
Crews used small gear to make the vehicle safe.
The fire service reports: "One tractor through hedge onto road following handbrake failure, crews made vehicle safe using small gear."
Firefighters had dealt with the incident by about 5.15pm.
