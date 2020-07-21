Menu

Tractor crashes through hedge onto road in Cleobury Mortimer after handbrake fails

By Rory Smith | Cleobury Mortimer | News | Published:

A tractor crashed through a hedge and onto a road in Cleobury Mortimer after its handbrake failed.

The incident happened some time before 4.55pm today on the B4363.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance from Cleobury Mortimer Fire Station.

Crews used small gear to make the vehicle safe.

The fire service reports: "One tractor through hedge onto road following handbrake failure, crews made vehicle safe using small gear."

Firefighters had dealt with the incident by about 5.15pm.

