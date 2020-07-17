Menu

Casualty cut free after car flips onto roof near Cleobury Mortimer

By Nick Humphreys | Cleobury Mortimer | News | Published:

A casualty had to be cut free from a car that flipped onto its roof near Cleobury Mortimer this evening.

The crash happened in Button Bridge Lane in Kinlet shortly after 7pm.

Two fire engines were sent from Cleobury Mortimer station. It is not known if any serious injuries were suffered.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 7.16pm on Friday, July 17, 2020, we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Crews used cutters and spreaders. Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police.

"One casualty was released from the vehicle, which was on its roof."

