Air ambulance sent to three casualties in crash near Ludlow

Emergency services rushed to the B4363 in Cleobury Mortimer at about 2pm today after a collision involving two vehicles.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service reported it administered first aid to three casualties before the arrival of the West Midlands Air Ambulance.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulancec Service was also in attendance.

The fire service sent one appliance from Cleobury Mortimer and crews used small gear to make the area safe.

The condition of the casualties is unknown. West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.