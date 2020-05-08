Firefighters tackle large blaze at nature reserve near Cleobury Mortimer

At around 10.15pm on Thursday, crews from Cleobury Mortimer, Ludlow, Church Stretton and Craven Arms were called out to a fire in the open at Catherton Common Nature Reserve, near Crumps Brook.

The incident was a large fire on the common, approximately 200m by 100m, involving gorse and undergrowth.

The officer in charge, Lee Rollings, from Cleobury fire service, requested more appliances due to the size and difficulties of the fire.

Fire at Catherton Common, Crumps Brook. Picture: Cleobury Mortimer Fire Station

Ludlow Fire Station's rescue pump and 4x4 vehicle were called out, as well as the Pinzgauer, an off-road vehicle, from Church Stretton.

The stop message was received at 1.15am.

A post from Ludlow Fire Station said: "After some hard work the fire was brought under control. Our crews were fast with a fast developing fire and extremely hot conditions.

"Due to the dry weather over this weekend we urge the public not to have bonfires."

Advertising

Shropshire's Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton, said in a recent statement: “We urge people not to have bonfires during this coronavirus lockdown period. Please help us to help you by reducing any activity that could lead to us being called out unnecessarily.

"We all need to think about how we are using our outdoor spaces, particularly the garden, and would strongly urge against fires at this time and adding further pressure to the all the emergency services."

Covid-19 coverage: