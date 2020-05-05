Advertising
'Explosion' in Cleobury Mortimer this evening was rocket firework
Firefighters were called to Cleobury Mortimer this evening after reports on an explosion which turned out to be a rocket firework.
Police received calls from concerned members of the public after they heard a loud bang coming from near Lacon Childe in Love Lane at around 5.45pm.
The force asked fire crews to attend and they found the remains of the large firework in St Mary's Place. No-one was hurt and there was no traffic disruption.
One fire appliance was sent from Cleobury Mortimer station, and the crew cleared up the debris.
