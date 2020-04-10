Children send messages of support to Shropshire care home residents

Children have been sending letters and drawing pictures for residents at Doddington Lodge, in Cleobury Mortimer, after an appeal.

Pupils at Bayton C of E School have supported the effort to cheer up the elderly through the tough times.

Scott Stevens, manager at Doddington Lodge, said: "We've had a really good response to the appeal.

Betty holds up a message delivered to Doddington Lodge care home

"We've had lots of cards and letters to cheer up the residents and to let them know that people out there are thinking of them.

"It's making them feel happy and brightening up their day."

He added: "They're missing their loved ones. They've been talking to them on the telephone and on video chat. We've got the letters and pictures up on the wall so they can look at them daily."