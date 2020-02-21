'Flames were rolling round the roof like balls of fire': Hero girl, 9, helps pull children from raging Shropshire house blaze

Somer Williams, from Cleobury Mortimer, helped to get four young children out of danger as flames rolled down and tiles popped off the roof of a house on Tenbury Road earlier this month.

Somer’s father, Dean Williams, was driving past the house and didn’t notice the fire, when Somer turned to him and urged him to go back.

The nine-year-old ran straight to the house to alert the occupants, four young children and a babysitter who could not find the key to the front door amidst the chaos, so helped pull the children out through the front room window with her father.

“The fire was going strong, the flames were rolling round the roof like balls of fire,” Dean said.

“All the credit to Somer really as she spotted it. She is only nine herself and she was like a little mother hen round the kids, cuddling them all, making sure they were okay.

“Fair play to Somer for acting so quickly, if it had not been for her, who knows what could have happened. The timing was incredible.”

The fire spread quickly at about 7pm on February 7, to the point where roof tiles were flying off and smoke was starting to enter the main property.

Somer Williams, aged nine, with her dad, Dean Williams

Somer and Dean were on the scene before the local fire station managed to get down, and Dean has praised his daughter for her quick instincts.

“I was oblivious, concentrating on the road and she said to me twice there was a fire,” he said.

“She did well to actually see it as we were driving past. There was so much smoke but I just thought it might have been steam from cooking. Three or four minutes later things could have been a lot worse. It was the right time, right place.”

Somer, who after getting the children out of the house took them to the nearby Co-op store, said the fire was very large but she wanted to make sure the children were safe.

“It was scary at the time, but I am glad I helped,” Somer said.

“We were scared something dangerous could happen so we took the kids to the Co-op up the road and they let us in the staff room and we started colouring. The people at the Co-op were nice.

“After we got the kids out the house there was lots of people watching outside. It was not a small fire it was a big one. You could hear roof tiles popping off.”

Dean and Somer rang the fire brigade and were helped by another member of the public before the fire crews turned up to tackle the blaze.