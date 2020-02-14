Community award nominations open for Cleobury Mortimer residents

Unsung heroes and community champions will have the chance to step forward as Cleobury Mortimer Town Council recognises local people and organisations in its 2020 community awards.

Cleobury residents are being asked this year to nominate people between now and February 29 before voting opens in March and April.

Awards will be handed out to:

A community champion, for someone who goes the extra mile to make an impact

A business or organisation champion, who adds value to the community

An environmental champion, who promotes the protection and improvement of the environment

An unsung hero, who helps others without recognition.

The unsung hero award is new for this year's award and hopes to celebrate those special individuals who seeks to help others without public recognition or reward.

It is yet to be announced when voting opens, but people have until the end of the month to put forward their nominations.

To nominate, use forms that will be available in the Market Hall, Library, Post Office, Co-Operative and the medical centre, or at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/HBZN63C