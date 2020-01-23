Shropshire community hub fundraising is climbing well

Volunteers at Cleobury Mortimer Community Hub have been fundraising to install a climbing wall at its newly renovated hub as they aim to engage people of all ages and backgrounds to help with socialisation and mental health and wellbeing.

Of the £6,000 needed, the organisation has managed to raise nearly £4,500 of its target with match funding of £3,000 from Sport England and £926 from Aviva Community Fund.

Volunteer Mark Greaves said: "The climbing wall will be used for youth engagement but also for the whole community."

He said climbing is a big part of the group's activities and they want to have their own climbing wall to keep turn it into a local asset and support the community from one complete space.

The hub is ran and used by St. Mary's Youth Project and they use climbing for mental health interventions, boosting confidence and self-esteem, problem solving, health and wellbeing and fitness.

They want to make the hub a multi-function capability building as it already has space for dance classes and soft play.

The rest of the funding is needed by April this year and volunteers are seeking those last few donations to get the project going.