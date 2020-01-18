Car ends up in stream after crash near farm

The crash happened at lunchtime on Saturday near Cleeton Court Farm, Cleeton St. Mary, with the vehicle going down an embankment into the stream during the incident.

The driver was helped up to safety by emergency services who attended the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call at 12.43pm regarding the crash.

A spokesman said of the incident: “We were called to a road traffic collision involving one vehicle.

“The vehicle had left the roadway and came to rest on its roof in a shallow stream.

“The driver self extricated prior to arrival of fire service.”

The spokesman said the fire crew from Cleobury Mortimer assisted the driver up a steep embankment to help hem to safety.

“The casualty was then left in the care of the ambulance crew,” the Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman added.