Shropshire town to glow in memory of little Jack

Chrissie Woodhouse, from Cleobury Mortimer, has organised a 5k Glow Run around the town this month to raise money for the charities that helped her when her son, Jack Edwards, was diagnosed with leukaemia aged three, and passed away aged seven.

With the help of Jack's Army, a group of local people who started fundraising throughout Jack's three-and-a-half year leukaemia treatment, Chrissie is set to hold the fourth annual glow run in Jack's memory.

Registration is now open for the 5k run through the streets of Cleobury Mortimer on Friday, January 31, as the sun sets.

Chrissie, 31, said she wants to pay the charities back after all the help and support they offered during such a hard time.

"Until you are in the situation, you don't really realise what the charities do to help people," she said.

"My son, Jack, was diagnosed with leukaemia when he was three and he had to have a three-and-a-half year treatment.

"Three years into the treatment, the leukaemia came back. After the re-lapse, local people at the time who I didn't even know decided to make a fundraising group called Jack's Army.

"They would give to the charities which helped me and also help me with any payments when we were at the hospital and things. They organised the first glow run in 2016."

Advertising

Jack Edwards, who passed away in 2016, aged 7

Chrissie said this year she has taken on more responsibility from the group, who are still heavily involved.

"We always do it the last Friday in January because it is still quite dark," she added.

"It is a 5k run through the streets of Cleobury. It is mainly on pavements and we have marshals as well to help people round.

Advertising

"When people turn up on the day they get glow jewellery like bracelets and necklaces and things. You can see everyone going around, it's great.

"A lot of people see the word run and think, I can't do that – but a lot of people walk. Some of the children from Jack's school take part as well."

Between 200 and 300 people take part each year and they raise around £2,500 for the chosen charity – this year proceeds will go to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

To register for the run, visit www.race-nation.co.uk/register/glow-run/jack-edwards-glow-run-2020.