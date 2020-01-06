Shropshire charity handed £500

The Cleobury Mortimer Men's Shed has been awarded the sum by the Shropshire Rural Communities Charity to help them with the costs of building a permanent base for the group.

Members of the town's Men's Shed have been inundated with support from the community, who rallied together to provide the group with all they need to create their shed.

Since then, the group has been applying for grants and have most recently been successful in attaining £500 that will go towards safety equipment when the shed has been built.

Men's Shed organisations have popped up all over the country and provide a haven for those in need of friendship and fulfilment, and the shed they have built near Mawley Farm will act as a base for activities and meetings.

The shed is well on its way to completion and the group ensured it was watertight over the winter period.