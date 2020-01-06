Menu

Advertising

Shropshire charity handed £500

By Charlotte Bentley | Cleobury Mortimer | News | Published:

A charity that helps to combat loneliness and isolation in men has given £500 by a rural community charity.

The Cleobury Mortimer Men's Shed. Left to right: Jim Reynolds, Guy James (front), Keith Martin (trustee - middle back), Pete Blackburn (trustee - front) and Peter Cuthbert

The Cleobury Mortimer Men's Shed has been awarded the sum by the Shropshire Rural Communities Charity to help them with the costs of building a permanent base for the group.

Members of the town's Men's Shed have been inundated with support from the community, who rallied together to provide the group with all they need to create their shed.

Since then, the group has been applying for grants and have most recently been successful in attaining £500 that will go towards safety equipment when the shed has been built.

Men's Shed organisations have popped up all over the country and provide a haven for those in need of friendship and fulfilment, and the shed they have built near Mawley Farm will act as a base for activities and meetings.

The shed is well on its way to completion and the group ensured it was watertight over the winter period.

Cleobury Mortimer South Shropshire Local Hubs News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News