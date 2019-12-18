Advertising
Shropshire man died after walking into metal railing because sun was in his eyes
A man died two days after walking into a metal railing, an inquest heard.
Raymond Harrington, of Hopton Bank, Cleobury Mortimer, had been walking through Castle Square in Ludlow on December 3 when he bumped into the railing because the sun was in his eyes.
An inquest on Mr Harrington’s death heard the 79-year-old went home but the following day his abdomen was sore and bruised.
On December 5 he collapsed in the bathroom and was taken to the Royal Worcestershire Hospital, but died after being taken ill during a CT scan.
The medical cause of death was given as internal bleeding and John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of accidental death.
