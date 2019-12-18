Shropshire man died after walking into metal railing because sun was in his eyes

Raymond Harrington, of Hopton Bank, Cleobury Mortimer, had been walking through Castle Square in Ludlow on December 3 when he bumped into the railing because the sun was in his eyes.

An inquest on Mr Harrington’s death heard the 79-year-old went home but the following day his abdomen was sore and bruised.

On December 5 he collapsed in the bathroom and was taken to the Royal Worcestershire Hospital, but died after being taken ill during a CT scan.

The medical cause of death was given as internal bleeding and John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of accidental death.