Two people treated for smoke inhalation after shed fire near Cleobury Mortimer

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews to the incident, involving a shed at Bavenley Farm.

The crews, from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer, were sent out after a call at 12.07pm today.

The fire involved a single storey shed.

The crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to put the fire out, while two people were given oxygen while waiting for the ambulance service.

A spokesman said: "Oxygen therapy being administered to two casualties suffering from smoke inhalation whilst awaiting arrival of ambulance service."