Menu

Advertising

Two people treated for smoke inhalation after shed fire near Cleobury Mortimer

By Dominic Robertson | Cleobury Mortimer | News | Published:

Two people have been treated for the effects of smoke inhalation after a fire at a farm near Cleobury Mortimer.

Crews were called to the fire near Cleobury Mortimer

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews to the incident, involving a shed at Bavenley Farm.

The crews, from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer, were sent out after a call at 12.07pm today.

The fire involved a single storey shed.

The crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to put the fire out, while two people were given oxygen while waiting for the ambulance service.

A spokesman said: "Oxygen therapy being administered to two casualties suffering from smoke inhalation whilst awaiting arrival of ambulance service."

Cleobury Mortimer South Shropshire Local Hubs News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News