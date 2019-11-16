£60,000 improvements for south Shropshire town park

Cleobury Mortimer Town Council says it hopes the plans, published this week, will allow residents to access facilities locally instead of travelling miles to reach others in bigger towns.

The authority recently secured £60,000 for the new project to improve the children's play area and install outdoor exercise equipment, from the Rural Development Programme for England’s LEADER European Leader grant and from the National Lottery Awards for All scheme.

The plans show large improvements to the area, including disability-friendly equipment, and work will begin by the end of the month.

A digital model of the cardio zone equipment at Cleobury Mortimer playing fields

Over the past year, residents of Cleobury Mortimer have seen numerous projects brought to life in the playing fields off Love Lane in the town including a new skate park, bike trail, wildflower meadows and most recently, a new dog training area.

Matthew Sheehan, clerk to the town council, said: "Revamping the play area and adult outdoor gym equipment was important because we get a lot of walkers and dog owners so we looked to improve this area for them.

"The town council are committed to making sure that Cleobury and surrounding parishes have different facilities here so they do not have to travel so far for them.

An artists impression of the strength zone

Advertising

"We looked into the projects for health and wellbeing reasons as well because we work closely with the schools and the doctors and if you have somewhere nice to go, like the wildflower meadows, it is good for residents.

"We are a growing, thriving community and we really look to see how we can improve the area for residents."

The installation of the adult gym equipment will start at the end of the month and the council hope work on the play area will start in the next few months.