Donations roll in for new south Shropshire food bank

Volunteers from Cleobury Mortimer have opened a food bank in the town to help vulnerable families access the support they need.

The group is made up of town councillors, youth workers and members of the St. Mary's and St. Elizabeth's Churches and they opened for the first time on Friday.

Debbie Brown, part of the food bank steering group, said the first opening was quiet, as was expected, but they hope to spread awareness of its existence.

"We have been really lucky with the amount of donations so we want to say a big thank you to the community," she said.

"Particularly to the two schools, Lacon Childe School and Cleobury Mortimer Primary School as they have donated quite large amounts.

"We know that there are families going to Ludlow and Bridgnorth foodbanks and it will take them a little while to swap over.

Incredible

"In the winter months, it will be a long way for people to travel so it is important they know they can access them here in Cleobury."

Advertising

Debbie explained that they have contacted relevant agencies, such as housing associations, carers and mental health nurses so they know to refer any vulnerable people to the food bank.

She said: "We want to spread the word that we are here. It's about raising awareness, and for people who might not have seen the Facebook posts, so they know we are there every Friday and we will give people a nice welcome.

"The only thing we are a little bit short of at the moment is toiletries, like toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, even washing-up liquid. We also want to have a decent stock of nappies and sanitary products.

"I think as a group it is one of those things – we know that the need is there. Sometimes you can think we are not an area that is going to have families that are struggling but it is everywhere. It is not just a problem in big cities.

"From what was a chance conversation with someone from Shropshire Food Poverty Alliance last summer to getting where we are now, it is incredible. We have so many volunteers signed up to help - that is a sign of a good community I think."

The food bank will be open every Friday in the Cleobury Mortimer Market Hall from 10am to 12pm. Donations can also be dropped off at the market hall anytime.