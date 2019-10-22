Appeal as new food bank opens in south Shropshire

The Cleobury Mortimer Town Council is working with St. Mary's and St. Elizabeth's churches to open up a food bank after it was found that residents were looking elsewhere to access the facility.

Debbie Brown, volunteer at the food bank, said she discovered there was a need for one in Cleobury Mortimer after it became apparent that other food banks in the county were aware of families from Cleobury that were having to travel to other places to use them.

"We needed to set up something locally," Debbie said.

"Over time we have come together and decided that we would do one ourselves.

"The community have really taken it on. The headteacher at the Cleobury Mortimer Primary School have been great. They asked parents to donate items and the children have gotten involved.

"The school is now one of our donation points as well."

Volunteers will direct the food bank which will open every Friday, starting this week, and donation points are all over the town, including: Severn Hospice Shop, St. Mary's and St. Elizabeth's Church, the library, primary school and the market hall.

All donations of non-perishable food items, toiletries, cleaning products, pet food and sanitary products would be most welcome.

The food bank will be in the Market Hall, opposite the King's Arms, every Friday from 10am to 12pm.

The main point of contact is the town council office and any queries can be directed to 01299 271154.