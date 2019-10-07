Shropshire town council to meet over library funding and play area plans

Cleobury Mortimer Town Council is planning to hold public consultations about a potential increase in council tax to continue the library services in the town after Shropshire Council announced plans to change the way it is funded.

Under the plans, the town council would need to fund £24,000 towards the service by the end of 2024/25, meaning an extra £21 per year in tax for the average Band D property.

At this month's meeting the councillors will discuss moving forward with public consultations so that residents can decide how they want to fund the library service and if there is still a desire for it in the town.

Councillors will also discuss their recent success in acquiring funding to revamp a play area in the town.

The town council were recently awarded £60,000 from the Rural Development Programme for England's LEADER funding and the National Lottery's Awards for All.

At this month's meeting they will examine how to move forward with the money and agree contractors. They hope the work will be done by the end of the year.

The meeting will be held tonight at the Cleobury Country Centre from 7pm.